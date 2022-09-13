3 times strongman's daughter Simona warmed our hearts with her talent

The young girl’s potential amazes everybody and gets many to wonder how such a little girl could be so vibey and dope.

Simona is always a vibe, whether she is slaying on the gram, making cute Tik-Toks, singing, or featuring in her father’s music videos and her parents never miss the opportunity to show her cool side.

Below are the three times Simona warmed our hearts with her singing talent.

Simona features in her dad’s music video ‘Goated’

The Ghanaian rapper got netizens talking about Simona Osei Strong after he shared a video from his 'Goated' music video set on Instagram.

Simona is seen singing the intro to 'Goated' in the video, with the camera and lights fixed on her. She was standing beside Strongman and surrounded by his backup dancers.

After singing the intro, she gave Strongman a high five and danced with him.

In addition to slaying the song's intro, Simona looked chic and fly. She rocked a blue suit with baggy trousers and a white t-shirt.

The three-year-old baby model complemented her look with a pair of blue and white sneakers and dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Strongman wore a white shirt and a pair of jeans.

2. Simona does the 'one leg' dance challenge

Simona Ama Ahyia Osei also dazzled social media with dance videos.

The video shows her giving off some interesting moves as she did the viral 'one leg' dance challenge.

In the video sighted online, the two-year-old is seen dressed in a white and blue Louis Vuitton t-shirt over a pair of blue shorts. She had blue Birkenstock slippers to match.

Standing inside what looks like her parents' living room, danced her heart out to the song playing in the background.

She pulled out her tongue and tried to move only one of her legs as the person in the song tries to teach. She also did hand gestures and bent down low whenever the 'instruction' came in the song.

3. Simona sings Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s 'Obiaa' like a pro

The little bundle of joy was sighted singing Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s Obiaa song. The three-year-old little girl was seen with a makeshift microphone (face bush) singing and swaying her body to the rhythm of the song.

The video was shared on her page along with a caption that read; “Somebody tell my daddy @strongmanburner to take me to uncle @akwaboahmusic shades of love concert on Sunday to perform this song with him.