I want to marry Gyakie - Kalybos

Kalybos disclosed this during an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Accra-based Angel FM. Speaking about his celebrity crushes, Kalybos said there are about 16 other stunning celebrities he could have chosen to marry but Gyakie is on top on top of his list.

“I like 16 celebrities… But if I could marry Gyakie, I would. [not Jackie Appiah], Gyakie, the musician" the Ghanaian actor said on Angel FM. It is however unclear if Kalybos means business because the Ghanaian comic also went ahead to say that he is dating Yvonne Okoro in his head.

Kalybos has been in the Ghanaian movie industry ever since his skits with Ahoufe Patri went viral. The short films produced by Kofi Asamoah threw the Ghanaian actor into the spotlight in 2012.

Though less is known about relationship life, comedienne Jacinta Ocansey revealed that she had a thing Kalybos. In August 2021, she confirmed that their fling lasted for a short time because the actor is a cheat.

Comedienne Jacinta Ocansey Pulse Ghana

According to Jacinta, Kalybos proposed to her and she accepted but was later denied. In an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, she first denied the rumours: “we didn’t date. We nearly dated but it didn’t work.”

“In order to clear some perceptions, because this question comes a lot, we didn’t date.” She then admitted and said Kalybos told her he was done with his ex-girlfriend but she wasn’t taking ‘no’ for an answer.

Jacinta said she and Kalybos were attacked by his ex-girlfriend while hanging out. And shockingly, Kalybos told his ex that Jacinta was the one rather chasing him. “But in a situation where a man sees a woman he likes and approaches her, it’s natural. But I expect you to be honest with me about your relationship or situationship,” she said.

She narrated the attack: “But when you see me and tell me you like me and that ‘oh, you were with somebody and you’ve broken up with the person and the person is not taking no for an answer and the person sees that you and I are somewhere and the person comes to attack us and then you tell the person that I’m rather chasing you.”