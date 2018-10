news

Award winning actor,John Dumelo and his wife have welcomed their first baby five months after their wedding.

The actor took to his Instagram today on Tuesday to announce that he is now a proud father.

We are not very sure on the exact date the actor’s wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, but we are much convinced John Dumolo Jnr, the name of the newly born was born in this month; October.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son.

