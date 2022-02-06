4 things to know about Despite’s $3m Bugatti Chiron

Despite’s Bugatti Chiron becomes the first in Ghana. As social media is buzzing over the new whip, we want to tell you 5 things that makes the super sports car.

1.The Car’s Price

First of all, this is not a car for all rich people around the world because it doesn’t come cheap. The price of a Bugatti Chiron is between $3m and $4m. Despite receive his car via a flight cargo so don’t forget to factor that cost and clearance at the port into how much he has spent on the car.

2.The Bugatti a groom is not common

Bugatti has made only 30 models of the car. This means, of all the millionaires in the world, only 30 people can own one and now, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is among these few.

3.Engine Capacity

According to car-tech’s the $3 million work of art is capable of pummeling the pavement at over 200 mph thanks to a 16-cylinder engine that features four turbochargers and cranks out at least 1500 horsepower—the more expensive Super Sport model is even more powerful. Bugatti claims that the Chiron makes the dash from zero to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, and it has a top speed of 261 mph.

4.Interior and sound system

The car's infotainment amenities are pretty much limited to a sound system and a trip computer. On the plus side, the sound system delivers impeccable sound quality, and it features four tweeters that each utilize a one-carat diamond membrane for precision output. That's what you'd expect from a car with a price that starts in the millions.