Epixode during an interview with Sammy Baah Flex of Zylofon FM, mentioned that he doesn’t know who Fantana is, adding that when he heard her song, she sounded like the weak version of the Ebony Reigns.

The dancehall act’s comment didn’t go down well with the Rufftown Records new signee. In reaction, she took to social media to jab Epixode over his comment, mocking his four year career as one without a hit song.

According to Fantana, what Expixode still wants to achieve within four years, she has acquired it within four years. See screenshot of her comment below.