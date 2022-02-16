5 expensive cars owned by Dr Osei Kwame Despite (PHOTOS)

On this note, we want to take a walk through Despite's garage to check out 5 of some of the most expensive luxury cars he has ever displayed.

1.Bugatti Chiron worth at over 3-million dollars

Bugatti has made only 30 models of this car and Despite's own becomes the first in Ghana.

Despite’s Bugatti Chiron Pulse Ghana

The $3 million work of art is capable of pummeling the pavement at over 200 mph thanks to a 16-cylinder engine that features four turbochargers and cranks out at least 1500 horsepower

2.Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a lover of race cars. Accordingly, he also has the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster in his garage.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Pulse Ghana

This super sports car is characterized by optimal aerodynamics to guarantee stability in fast curves and a behaviour like a racing prototype. The car costs around $4,500,000. The car was displayed on the wedding day Despite's son, Kennedy osei, 2 years ago.

3.Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Before the Chiron, Despite is reported to be an an owner of the La Voiture Noire model from Bugatti.

Bugatti la voiture noire Pulse Ghana

The car costs around 18 million and it comes with a sleek coupe and limousine-style comfort with some of the world’s best hyper car performance.

4. Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The Ghanaian business mogul also owns a couple of Rolls-Royce cars including the 'Sweptail' model.

Rolls Royce Sweptail Pulse Ghana

The luxury car is a one-off large luxury car made in the United Kingdom by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The Rolls Royce Sweptail is said to cost around 13 million.

5. Mclaren Spider 720s

The McLaren 720s Spyder has a starting price of $315,000. This car is said to have been acquired by the business mogul around August 2018.