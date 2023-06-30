5 Ghanaian celebs whose entanglement gave us some drama on the timeline

While celebrities have been able to maintain their relationships and marriages and kept them away from the public eye, others also had no control over it which ended up on social media and gave Ghanaians a lot of drama.

This article highlights a few entanglements which gave us some drama on the timeline.

Medikal and Derby

Ghanaian entertainment enthusiasts that Medikal and Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby broke up in 2018 after peppering fans with their love. Budding actress Fella Makafui of YOLO fame who’s in her 20s was able to snatch Medikal from Derby who’s in her late 30s.

Prior to their sudden breakup, the court of public opinion, or better still social media users in Ghana predicted doom for Sister Derby but she refused to heed their advice until this day. To them, their age difference alone was a clear indication that the relationship won’t last any longer per our cultural demands.

Their breakup brought a lot of drama to the timeline and trended for weeks.

Shatta Wale and Michy

Michy and Shatta Wale were a very fine couple who interested many Ghanaians. They lived together for about 8 years and they ended up with a baby boy named Majesty. Unfortunately, this beautiful relationship collapsed about two years ago. Shatta Wale who appeared to be so much into Michy consistently sent people to go to Michy and plead on his behalf, all to no avail.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

These two have given us a lot of drama in the past weeks and more is still unfolding. Yvonne Nelson in her newly released memoir alleged that she slept with Sarkodie, got pregnant for him and they aborted the baby.

Sarkodie who did not like the fact that he was exposed, released a 3:16 second audio track released to give his account of what happened with Yvonne Nelson.

The lyrics read “You can’t just play the victim and paint a picture that she was just looking for love” from all her previous amorous relationships, part of the lyrics went.

“I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First I thought you were cool till I had a hint,” he sang in English before stating in Twi that he thought he had gotten a good girl only to realise there were others in the queue after him."

The chorus to the song is translated thus: “If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary.

“If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me.”

He also add that He did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby and that it was her sole decision.

He asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby,

He asked his doctor to examine her but she refused the offer, and she opted for an abortion doctor prescribed by her friend and also Yvonne recently tried to get them to talk about the episode but he turned down her terms.

As the drama still unfolds, she awaits the outcome of these revelations.

Elikem and Pokello

Their marriage lasted for just two years although they were perceived as a ‘power couple’.

The ‘Big Brother Chase’ lovebirds Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare became the envy of every relationship, particularly when the former proposed to the latter live on stage at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

However, in the same capacity, social media witnessed their dramatic fallout which resulted in Pokello relocating to Zimbabwe with their son, Tristan.

On reasons why their marriage failed, Pokello stated in an interview sometime in 2020, “Elikem is not ready to be a husband and unfortunately, after 4 years of trying to be patient with all his transgression, I just couldn't do it anymore”.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwa