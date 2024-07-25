ADVERTISEMENT
5 political how hosts influencing conversations ahead of the 2024 elections

Dorcas Agambila

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, some notable Ghanaian political show hosts have been wielding significant influence, shaping public opinion and political discourse.

These media personalities, known for their outspoken views, some of whom often make provocative commentary, are playing a critical role in the electoral landscape.

Captain Smart

Captain Smart, a prominent and contentious figure in Ghanaian media, has consistently used his platform to criticise the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Known for his fiery rhetoric and bold statements, Captain Smart has urged Ghanaians to be cautious about voting for the NPP, claiming that the current administration has failed to deliver on its promises.

He has not hesitated to label supporters of the NPP as "senseless," stressing the importance of voting against the party in the upcoming December elections. His statements have sparked widespread debate, drawing both support and condemnation from the public and other media figures.

Johnnie Hughes

Johnnie Hughes, the vociferous and fearless broadcast journalist with Media General, host of Johnnie’s Bite, a segment of the morning show on 3FM 92.7.

This segment, presented by the sharp-witted and hard-hitting Johnnie Hughes, is famously known for speaking truth to power and calling out issues of corruption, misgovernance, and political impunity.

Bernard Koku Avle

Bernard Koku Avle, also known as Bernardino Koku Avle, is a Ghanaian media personality, broadcast journalist, and public speaker. He is the current host of Citi FM's morning show. The highly regarded radio presenter has frequently used his show to highlight issues of bad governance. Beyond his criticisms, he also offers solutions. He is known for asking hard-hitting questions and grilling politicians without regard for political affiliations. He has consistently advocated for the prioritisation of national interest over parochial concerns.

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, is vociferous when it comes to political issues that tend to deepen the woes of Ghanaians amid the economic crisis.

He is a staunch critic of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to address the plight of Ghanaians amidst the devastating economic situation in the country.

It is not just politicians he criticises but also other personalities who are in the news for wrongdoings.

Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, is an outspoken media personality critical of the Akufo-Addo-led government and other issues pertaining to the livelihood of individuals in the country.

These hosts, along with others, have become pivotal in shaping the political landscape through their platforms.

They provide a voice for dissent and critique, influencing the opinions of their viewers and listeners. Their shows often serve as a barometer for public sentiment, reflecting the frustrations and hopes of ordinary Ghanaians.

The influence of these media personalities play a critical role of the media in the democratic process.

As the 2024 elections approach, their commentary and the public's response to it will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the outcome. Whether their influence will lead to a shift in political power or reinforce the status quo remains to be seen, but their impact on the electoral process is undeniable.

