5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son

Ghanaian celebrity John Dumelo has welcomed a bouncy baby boy five months after his marriage ceremony.

The new father could not hide his joy as he announced the birth of his child on social media.

He posted a lovely message to accompany the announcement of his son.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the bouncy baby boy.

• He is called John Dumelo Jnr.

• He was born in October 2018.

• His father has nicknamed him JJ

• He will have play dates with the children of Nadia Buari and Yvonne Nelson.

Nadia Buari is the best friend of John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawuenyega. Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo are also good friends. Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts also welcomed little John on her IG page.

• His father promises to raise him in a godly manner

In his Instagram post, he said that he will read the Bible to his son and raise him in a godly way.

“Let God be your best friend and let Him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that’s when you will understand how mysterious God works.”