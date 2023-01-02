5 times KiDi made the headlines in 2022

The young Ghanaian musician only started singing professionally four years ago, but has already won awards and performed in other parts of the world outside Ghana.

KiDi has performed on big stages such as the Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honours , the 61st Ghana Independence Celebration Show etc. His music has also seen him travel the world. He has even performed in London.

KiDi has collaborated with big artists in Africa. Some of them include Tic tac, Ko-Jo Cue , Magnom and Kwesi Arthur. In 2019 he collaborated with Mayourkun on the song 'Cinderella'.

The year 2022 has been owned by the reigning 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the year, considering the records and achievements of KiDi stands tall.

The short extract, which is taken from the famous track “Touch It”, propelled the singer’s second album “The Golden Boy” to millions of streams, views, and an international audience, eager to hear and enjoy the freshest African sounds.

This song was simply untouchable. It became the most Streamed Ghanaian song ever on Spotify and set all sorts of records after only a few months of release.

‘Touch it’ broke some few records which includes blessing the industry with 21 million + streams on audio platforms, 16.9 million+ views on YouTube, 125+ million views on Tiktok.

Number #11 on Billboard World Digital Sales, #7 on UK Afrobeat Chart, #61 on Global Shazam Chart, trending in over 28 countries on Shazam, charting in over 51 countries on Spotify, and charting in over 49 countries on Apple Music.

Below are all the times KiDi made the headlines in 2022

1. Kidi wins big at 2022 3Music Awards

Kidi won the prestigious Artiste of the Year accolade for the second consecutive time at the fifth edition of the 3Music Awards.

The “Golden Boy ” as he is popularly referred to, bagged six awards on the awards night, which witnessed some remarkable musical and comic performances from various artistes.

Awards won by the “Touch It” hitmaker included Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Digital Act of the Year, Best Male Vocal Performance, Afrobeats/Afro-pop Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year.

2. KiDi's 'Blessed' and 'Touch It' make top Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

KiDi has had two of his songs occupy spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart.

In the week of October 25, ‘Blessed’ which featured Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado peaked at number two in its third week on the chart. The song previously occupied the seventh spot and moved up by five spots.

On the other hand, his 2021 hit single, Touch It, which became a global anthem made a re-entry into the prestigious chart at number six.

With its highest peak at number 2, the song off his Golden Boy album had previously spent 15 weeks on the chart.

3. KiDi’s hit single “Touch it” goes Platinum in India

KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ has conquered the Indian market with a platinum plague.

KiDi’s “Touch it” has over 200 Million+ combined streams across all platforms in India alone, thereby giving it a platinum certification.

According to Indian Music Industry any international hit single that has sold over 120,000 copies goes platinum.

4. KiDi’s old tweets that got him trending on social media

Kidi some month ago, was been dominating Twitter trends.

The singer found himself in trouble when some Twitter users pulled up his old tweets again. The singer was seen to take swipes at former Presidents John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufour and President Akufo-Addo.

He also openly talked about his “relationship” with TV show host Anita Akuffo back in primary school and many others that people find offensive.

5. KiDi wins 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year

KiDi wins the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2022 Artiste of the Year.

The Sugar Daddy packed five (5) awards in a night. He received the fifth (5th) plaque for “Artiste of the Year.”