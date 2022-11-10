In an Instagram post on Wednesday, 50 Cent said he was working on a movie series focusing on Hushpuppi’s story.
50 Cent to make a series about Hushpuppi
American rapper, actor, and producer 50 Cent says he will soon release movie series based on convicted Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.
He wrote, “For my scammers, I gotta do this one. Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”
Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2020 for defrauding over 1.9 million people from around the world including Americans.
Following his arrest by the Dubai police who handed him over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hushpuppi was extradited to the United States for trial.
According to reports on Tuesday, the international fraudster was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.
The US District Judge Otis D. Wright II ordered the 40-year-old convict to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.
