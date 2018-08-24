Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this week


Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this week

Check out your favorite celebrity who came out this week with a lovely fashion sense.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana's celebrity fashionistas came out to play this week on Instagram and impressed a lot of fans and observers with their "on-point" fashion sense.

Some celebrities dazzles in muslim outfit on Eid-ul-Adha to show support to our Muslim brothers and sisters

Nadia Buari took an early start when she shared her black long dress wishing friends and fan a happy Eid Mubarrak.

Nadia Buari play Nadia Buari

Sandra Ankobiah just look beautiful in anything she wears.

Sandra Ankobia play Sandra Ankobia

Jackie Appiah never disappoints with her fashion choices. She has proved over and over that her style is bold, sexy and classy all balled into one look.

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

Zylofon Media actress, Benedicta Gafah swayed fans and followers on Instagram in this Yellow dress.

Benedicta Gafah play Benedicta Gafah

Joselyn Dumas is a mother one but she looks like someone who has not giving birth. She has proved over and over that her style is bold, sexy and classy.

Joselyn Dumas play Joselyn Dumas

Akosua Vee play Akosua Vee
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ooops! Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video for 'Akwaaba' Ooops! Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video for 'Akwaaba'
Photos: Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
End of journey: Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
WATCH: King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing
Jezz! I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo Jezz! I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo
WATCH: Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD WATCH Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD

Recommended Videos

Stephanie Benson: 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals
Fella Makafui: Fans criticize actress over her hairstyle in latest photo Fella Makafui Fans criticize actress over her hairstyle in latest photo
Video: King Paluta shares his story Video King Paluta shares his story



Top Articles

1 Loyalty D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as...bullet
2 Life Time Story I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 -...bullet
3 WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy...bullet
4 Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?bullet
5 Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah...bullet
6 Delay TV host shares uncomfortable experience at her churchbullet
7 Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' –...bullet
8 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
9 End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africabullet
10 Samini I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singerbullet

Related Articles

Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet
Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals
Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth
Not-yet I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Samini I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer
WATCH Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD
Life Time Story I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay
WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa

Top Videos

1 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
2 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
5 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
6 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
7 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
10 Video King Paluta shares his storybullet

Celebrities

I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Not-yet I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Captain Planet
Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet
Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Tiffany
Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer
Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo
Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo