6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this week

Ghana's celebrity fashionistas came out to play this week on Instagram and impressed a lot of fans and observers with their "on-point" fashion sense.

Some celebrities dazzles in muslim outfit on Eid-ul-Adha to show support to our Muslim brothers and sisters

Nadia Buari took an early start when she shared her black long dress wishing friends and fan a happy Eid Mubarrak.

Sandra Ankobiah just look beautiful in anything she wears.

Jackie Appiah never disappoints with her fashion choices. She has proved over and over that her style is bold, sexy and classy all balled into one look.

Zylofon Media actress, Benedicta Gafah swayed fans and followers on Instagram in this Yellow dress.

Joselyn Dumas is a mother one but she looks like someone who has not giving birth. She has proved over and over that her style is bold, sexy and classy.