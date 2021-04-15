RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 quotes that are true for every aspiring social media star

Authors:

Pulse Staff

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful.

Sunil Mcrewer

Pulse Ghana

There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are.

Recommended articles

"One of the most important steps you can take is to take your personal brand seriously," says Sunil Mcrewer.

With a true passion for making it big, Sunil Mcrewer offers invaluable expertise when it comes to setting yourself apart.

Here are some advice she has to offer after building a strong social media presence and a massive fanbase over the years.

1. "If you don't know who you are, how will anyone else?"

2. "Get behind something you believe in."

If you start something based on something you are not happy about, you will never have the genuine passion needed to be successful. "You need to wake up each morning excited about your personal brand or your company, not dreading going to work," states Sunil Mcrewer. This is as important for you as it is for your customers because they will know if you believe in what you are offering them.

3. "Stick with a field you love and offer a product or service that is missing from that field."

4. "Find your tribe."

Sunil Mcrewer is on point when she says if you don't believe in your brand, why should anyone else? It doesn't matter how specialized or niche your business is; potential customers are out there. In all honesty, unique businesses can find unparalleled success by offering solutions other companies don't. This goes back to the importance of finding your tribe or a highly targeted customer group that shares your philosophies, outlook, and core beliefs.

5. "You have to believe in your brand before others can."

6. "People will know when you aren't genuine."

7. "Transparency matters more than ever and is a key component of success."

If you have built your personal brand on these principles, you have likely based it on something you feel strongly about and have a deep connection to. This is the first step to success and one that is sadly overlooked. Do not be blinded by dollar signs; look for something that will make a positive impact as this is what really leads to revenues.

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]