Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster

Eedris Abdulkareem took swipes at Buhari in the post, which had a picture of the President and Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

  • Published:
play Eedris Abdulkareem and Gov Nasir El-Rufai

Eedris Abdulkareem has given seven reasons for calling Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, a fraudster.

The rapper took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to call out the incumbent president seeking a second term.

ALSO READ: Eedris Abdulkareem says "Obasanjo na my Mugu"

The first Nigerian Olympic touch-bearer took swipes at Buhari in the post, which had a picture of the President and Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

7 reasons why Eedris Abdulkareem called Buhari a fraudster play Eedris Abdulkareem (Instagram/Eedris Abdulkareem)

 

Here are his seven reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster.

  1. Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria.

  2. First he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army.

  3. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn't qualified for while in the army.

  4. He truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless.

  5. He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave.

  6. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate.

  7. He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world.

View this post on Instagram

buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. First he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn't qualified for while in the army. He truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless. He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate. He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. Now he wants to continue...no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure .....#emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==##

A post shared by Eedris Abdulkareem (@abdulkareemeedris) on

Eedris has always lend his voice to the political happenings in Nigeria since 1999 during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's two terms.

The singer once did a socially conscious song, 'JagaJaga,' where he attacked the policies of ex-President Obasanjo while lamenting on the state of the nation.

He ended his claims in the Instagram post saying, "Now he (Buhari) wants to continue...no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure ...."

In 2017, While performing at a mini concert, Eedris took out time to blast former president Olusegun Obasanjo and present president Muhammadu Buhari.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja
BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25 BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death
Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it
Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real
Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze

Recommended Videos

Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze
I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale
Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday



Top Articles

1 Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablazebullet
2 Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagrambullet
3 NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Oseibullet
4 Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so realbullet
5 These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson and daughter are just so cutebullet
6 Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to...bullet
7 Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoquebullet
8 Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman...bullet
9 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand –...bullet
10 Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoybullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
8 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany...bullet
9 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
10 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet

Celebrities

Davido might have just pitched his tent with PDP
Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers
Jada and Will Smith
We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday
X
Advertisement