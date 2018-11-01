news

Eedris Abdulkareem has given seven reasons for calling Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, a fraudster.

The rapper took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to call out the incumbent president seeking a second term.

The first Nigerian Olympic touch-bearer took swipes at Buhari in the post, which had a picture of the President and Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Here are his seven reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster.

Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. First he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn't qualified for while in the army. He truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless. He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate. He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world.

Eedris has always lend his voice to the political happenings in Nigeria since 1999 during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's two terms.

The singer once did a socially conscious song, 'JagaJaga,' where he attacked the policies of ex-President Obasanjo while lamenting on the state of the nation.

He ended his claims in the Instagram post saying, "Now he (Buhari) wants to continue...no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure ...."

In 2017, While performing at a mini concert, Eedris took out time to blast former president Olusegun Obasanjo and present president Muhammadu Buhari.