7 times Gyakie rewrote Ghana's music history on a global stage

The Afrofusion singer has moved away from her father's shadow and created a legacy of her own. Since 2020, after her song Forever went viral, she has been on a mission to make history.

Songbird, Gyakie has occasionally put Ghana on the map several times through her hard work and talent.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Gyakie. Her smash hit, “Forever,” topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It became the most Shazamed song at one point, and it went to number one on Billboard’s Top Triller Global. In March 2021, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA, UK. Just last month, she was featured in the Grammy Herbal Tea session.

Below are all the times, Gyakie achieved a feat no Ghanaian musician or female musician had previously achieved.

1. Deal With Sony Music

Months after the release of her song Forever, Gyakie inked a deal with the international record label, Sony Music. She became the first Ghanaian to be signed to the label.

2. Named on Spotify Equal Program

Gyakie made history as the first African woman to be featured on Spotify Equal, a global music program as a part of its commitment to advancing gender equity in music launched in 2021.

3. Feature on VEVO Discover

In September 2022, VEVO UK DSCVR released a performance of Gyakie's song Far Away from her My Diary EP, making her the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on the platform.

4. Feature Apple Music home session

Gyakie thrilled her fans with amazing renditions of her song and Samini's Where My Baby Dey during an episode of the Apple Music Home Session, making her the first Ghanaian to appear on the series.

5. YouTube African Day Concert Performance

Gyakie was the only Ghanaian act billed to perform at the MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert. The top global event saw performances from other African acts.

6. Two Times Platinum in South Africa

After her single Forever and her Seed EP sold over 40,000 units in South Africa, Gyakie became the first Ghanaian to receive double platinum certification in the Southern African country.

7.Named in YouTube’s Black Voices Class of 2023

The songbird was the only Ghanaian female artiste to be named amongst a myriad of Black Creators from all parts of the world.