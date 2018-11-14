Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro

7 ways Yvonne Nelson has given her fans "wardrobe goals"

  • Published:
Ways Yvonne Nelson has given "wardrobe goals" play

Ways Yvonne Nelson has given "wardrobe goals"

Fans of Yvonne Nelson do not only admire her for her movie roles but also for her gorgeous fashion sense.

The actress, Yvonne Nelson has been fascinating her fans with a lot of good pictures showcasing her good fashion sense.

From her simple casual outfits to her evening wears, the actress and now mother of beautiful daughter Ryn Roberts has been "slaying" pretty hard and leaving her fans  amused.

Tatter those jeans

play

Everyone loves jeans but a lose top on tattered jeans? That may be too much to handle. With a simple sandal heel, a simple Louis Vuitton bag and sun glasses, Yvonne Nelson surely knows  how to leave her fans breath-taken.

Smile to slay

play

 

There is an adage that goes " You are not fully dressed without a smile" and it seems Yvonne knows how to seal that deal. Most people wear the trending fanny packs on their waist mostly on pants outfits but Yvonne has left a different fashion mark with this picture of her in a short dress with converse that matches with her fanny pack.

Beauty in black!

play

"Lady in black." It is quite difficult for most people to rock an all black outfit but Yvonne Nelson's all black outfit designed by Quophi Akotuah for the Miss Universe(Ghana) was surely a stunner. With heels and a clutch, the harmonization was incredible.

African print and sneaker, the Yvonne way

play

Most people will ramble at the thought of pairing a "kick" with an African print attire and once again Yvonne does the magic with a beautiful African-printed top with colors that harmonizes with her footwear.

Rocking the back pages with swag

play

Yvonne shared this picture of her "metgala2018" dress designed by Yartel and Kelvincent for Agoo magazine and her fans loved it.

Miss Presidential

play

Look who visited the State House representing her African heritage in style! Yvonne surely knows how to dress for any occasion.

Ye-lloo! Isn't this beautiful?

play

Last but not the least charm Yvonne Nelson has reigned on her fans is this gorgeous yellow dress. It will be appropriate to end with this picture she posted on her Instagram to tell her fans she was a year older. What better way could you say happy birthday to yourself than in a yellow bandage dress.

Yvonne Nelson's wardrobe  is without a doubt what most girls will call "wardrobe goals". Now, go ye to the world and dress like a pro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame
I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal
Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony Nayas and Apostle John Prah tie the knot in holy matrimony
No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship No UG! Maame Serwaa awarded 4-year degree scholarship
No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni
Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor

Recommended Videos

The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie
I fell in love Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship- Medikal I fell in love Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship- Medikal
We’re not exploiting our children – Okyeame Kwame’s wife We’re not exploiting our children – Okyeame Kwame’s wife



Celebrities

Medikal and Fella Makafui
I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals
WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church
I’ll no longer do politics; I’ve learned my lessons – Maame Dokono
Fella Makafui in her clothing line
Fella Makafui slams fan for misconception
X
Advertisement