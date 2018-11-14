7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro

news

Fans of Yvonne Nelson do not only admire her for her movie roles but also for her gorgeous fashion sense.

The actress, Yvonne Nelson has been fascinating her fans with a lot of good pictures showcasing her good fashion sense.

From her simple casual outfits to her evening wears, the actress and now mother of beautiful daughter Ryn Roberts has been "slaying" pretty hard and leaving her fans amused.

Tatter those jeans

Everyone loves jeans but a lose top on tattered jeans? That may be too much to handle. With a simple sandal heel, a simple Louis Vuitton bag and sun glasses, Yvonne Nelson surely knows how to leave her fans breath-taken.

Smile to slay

There is an adage that goes " You are not fully dressed without a smile" and it seems Yvonne knows how to seal that deal. Most people wear the trending fanny packs on their waist mostly on pants outfits but Yvonne has left a different fashion mark with this picture of her in a short dress with converse that matches with her fanny pack.

Beauty in black!

"Lady in black." It is quite difficult for most people to rock an all black outfit but Yvonne Nelson's all black outfit designed by Quophi Akotuah for the Miss Universe(Ghana) was surely a stunner. With heels and a clutch, the harmonization was incredible.

African print and sneaker, the Yvonne way

Most people will ramble at the thought of pairing a "kick" with an African print attire and once again Yvonne does the magic with a beautiful African-printed top with colors that harmonizes with her footwear.

Rocking the back pages with swag

Yvonne shared this picture of her "metgala2018" dress designed by Yartel and Kelvincent for Agoo magazine and her fans loved it.

Miss Presidential

Look who visited the State House representing her African heritage in style! Yvonne surely knows how to dress for any occasion.

Ye-lloo! Isn't this beautiful?

Last but not the least charm Yvonne Nelson has reigned on her fans is this gorgeous yellow dress. It will be appropriate to end with this picture she posted on her Instagram to tell her fans she was a year older. What better way could you say happy birthday to yourself than in a yellow bandage dress.

Yvonne Nelson's wardrobe is without a doubt what most girls will call "wardrobe goals". Now, go ye to the world and dress like a pro.