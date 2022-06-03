7 Ghanaian female celebrities who make flying first class look cheap (Photos)

Ghanaian female celebrities are a force to reckon with when it comes to travelling; they do it in comfort and luxury by opting for first class and sometimes keeping it simple with business class.

They have raised the standard so high that traveling economy has seemingly become 'embarrassing' for many people because these celebrities constantly post the high-quality photos of themselves comfortably relaxed in their seats on social media.

Jackie Appiah

Actress Jackie Appiah is an impresario when it comes to flying first class. Her Instagram page is testament to that fact.

2.Salma Mumin

Actress Salma Mumin travel first class because her vacation locales call for it. The screen bigwig knows how to get our attention.

3.Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah has a fabulous life and her travel and vacation tales is always done in luxury including her fights.

4.Jullliet Ibrahim

Julliet Ibrahim has been spotted numerous times in photos of her in first class area of flights.

5.Fella Makafui

Social media sensation and influencer, Fella Makafui invests in flying in comfort and luxury.

6.Hajia 4real

Socialite turned musician, Hajia 4real knows how to battle it out when it comes to travelling in first class.

7.Tracey Boakye