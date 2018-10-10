Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ Sarkodie talked about


Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

Sarkodie dissed Shatta Wale in the song 'My Advice' saying he should stop wearing 'Alumi' blings. Here are a few photos of Shatta Wale wearing his blings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song play

9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

Ghanaians will not get regular ‘beef’ days in the music industry like what Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are serving right now.

In an unexpected twist to events, Sarkodie finally responded to jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The ‘diss song’ titled ‘My Advice’ that has since its release on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, gone viral on Ghana’s social media has a host of punchlines.

A notable jab from Sarkodie concerning Shatta Wale’s fashion sense is when he talked about the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker’s accessories when he dresses. 

READ MORE: Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and broke in new freestyle

“I’m trying to leave a blueprint. I’m from Tema, what the f**k did you think? Memp3 kasa but I’m touching on a few things,” Sarkodie raps in ‘My Advice’.

“Gyae alumi no sh3 na k)hy3 cue blings!,” The Highest adds with a bang.

Here are all the times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about.

OK, wait! Watch the video first.

 

1

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

2

9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song play

9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

 

3

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

4

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

5

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

6

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

7

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

8

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

King of Blings

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social media reactions: Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay: Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera
Singer: I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
Rapper: Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photo Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photo
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Kwaw Kese: I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Wealth: Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui Celebrity Wealth Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui
Celebrity News: Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song Celebrity News Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song
Celebrity Gist: Wendy Shay squeezing her 'tomatoes' live is all you need to see Celebrity Gist Wendy Shay squeezing her 'tomatoes' live is all you need to see



Top Articles

1 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafuibullet
2 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
3 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikalbullet
4 Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second...bullet
5 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challengebullet
6 Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our...bullet
7 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family...bullet
8 Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance at...bullet
9 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
10 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusationsbullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
5 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my...bullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
9 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Celebrities

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong
Table Manners Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong
WorkAndPay Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer
Video I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale
Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
X
Advertisement