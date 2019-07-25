A release signed by the president of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, stated that a feasibility study has been done and per the outcome, one Film Village will be built in the Ashanti Region and another in the Eastern Region.

Before this Press Statement, the Kumawood delagation that stormed Parliament argued that "We play a very critical role in the movie industry in Ghana. We have employed more Ghanaians as part of our business … for this reason, we are petitioning Parliament to ensure that the Film Village is set up in the Ashanti Region".

READ ALSO: Kumawood actors storm parliament over proposed Film Village site

In reaction, the Creative Arts Council has assured that “One of the villages will be sited in Kumasi to serve the Northern Sector from Ashanti Region, one to be sited in the Eastern region to serve the Southern Sector”. However, the statement did not mention which part of the Ashanti Region the Film Village will be constructed.

Read the full release below: