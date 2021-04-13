RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A Ghanaian with dreadlocks or tattoos as big as Jack Dorsey’s will get nowhere - M.anifest’s manager

Authors:

David Mawuli

Manager of Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, Fui Tsikata has added his voice to the ongoing debate about Twitter’s decision to establish its African headquarters in Ghana.

Manifest with his manager Fui Tsikata

Pulse Ghana

In a Twitter blog post shared by its co-founder Jack Dorsey on April 12, the 280-character platform revealed that it has planned to establish an African headquarters in Ghana.

Recommended articles

The news was welcomed by many Ghanaians on social media.

However, Fui Tsikata believes the opportunity given to Twitter’s CEO by Ghana government wouldn’t be the same if it were a Ghanaian with tattoos like Jack Dorsey.

“One thing this twitter announcement shows is how little we are interested in the finer details. Too much discussion is had on here at surface level,” he tweeted.

“And for me if young African Techpreneurs were encouraged and well financed by the same politicians celebrating the Twirra announcement today, the next ‘twitter’ or billion $ global tech company would be built by a Ghanaian/African creating value from serving Africans primarily.”

He said Ghanaians trolling Nigerians after the news should rather focus on ‘highlighting techpreneurs working on bootstrap budgets and push policy makers to create enabling environments for them’.

“So instead of trolling fellow Africans for ‘missing out’ on an Africa HQ of an American company which views us as a strategic cog to making more profits for themselves we should highlight techpreneurs working on bootstrap budgets and push policy makers to create enabling environments for them. The rest is just fleeting gratification and bants.”

The added that: “If a Ghanaian had as big a tattoo as Jack and was trying to raise money from fellow Ghanaians or govt he’d probably get nowhere. A big beard? Somehow, I doubt it. Dreadlocks? Hell to the freaking no! The ministers tweeting a storm would have them wait weeks to even get to hello.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]