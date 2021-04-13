A Ghanaian with dreadlocks or tattoos as big as Jack Dorsey’s will get nowhere - M.anifest’s manager

“And for me if young African Techpreneurs were encouraged and well financed by the same politicians celebrating the Twirra announcement today, the next ‘twitter’ or billion $ global tech company would be built by a Ghanaian/African creating value from serving Africans primarily.”
He said Ghanaians trolling Nigerians after the news should rather focus on ‘highlighting techpreneurs working on bootstrap budgets and push policy makers to create enabling environments for them’.
“So instead of trolling fellow Africans for ‘missing out’ on an Africa HQ of an American company which views us as a strategic cog to making more profits for themselves we should highlight techpreneurs working on bootstrap budgets and push policy makers to create enabling environments for them. The rest is just fleeting gratification and bants.”