A look at all the outfits Black Sherif wore to his Mozama Disco concert

The show which kicked off late noon, treated patrons with games and fun, gave up and coming acts the platform to show off their talents and network with other creatives.

Top Ghanaian acts like Joey B, Fameye, Darko Vibes, Cina Soul, Gyakie, Wendy Shay, Asaka Boys, Lasmid and Nigeria's Darkoo mounted the stage to thrill the audience with a surprise showmanship from King Sark.

Sarkodie surprisingly joined Black Sherif to perform their 'Country Side' collaboration, the most popular track so far on the Ghanaian rapper's 'Jamz' album. The performance of the duo became one of the most talked about highlights from the Mozama Disco concert.

However, something else that got the eye of many was his outfit choices that night.

With all honesty, Black Sherif’s style is rare in the Ghanaian music scene, but that’s not the only exciting feature. The calculated efforts to present looks that mirror the superstar’s sonic depth and diversity cannot be ignored. While many have criticized his fashion sense and called it weird, we will define his style as simple and stylish, albeit evocative.

In every picture of him that pops up on the internet, he is most likely wearing a pair of bootcut jeans with either a pair of skinny long sleeves or a Tee-shirt to match and a boot or a sneaker. And he almost always tops it off with a cap or durag. Needless to say, it’s an obsession.

All his three outfits to his maiden edition of his Mozama Disco concert were right on point and we are all here for it.

Below are the outfits wore by Black Sherif to his concert.

Black sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh Pulse Ghana

