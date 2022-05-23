A Plus makes sexual misconduct and drug abuse allegations against Fuse ODG

To him, some of them were below the age of consent, which is 16 years old in Ghana. The age of consent is the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity.

A Plus added that when he saw these happenings in Fuse ODG's house, he asked a commander at the East Legon police station to keep an “eagle eye” on the U.K based artiste.

He, therefore, compared Fuse ODG to Jeffrey Epstein and R Kelly, who are both convicted sex offenders.

A Plus made these comments on Instagram after Fuse ODG had called out the panel on Saturday’s edition of United Showbiz. Fuse indicated that the submissions of the panel were “dangerous” to women in the creative arts space in Ghana.

This was because A Plus had traded insults with Feli Nuna, about her boyfriend's role in her music career. His comments suggested an investor may take advantage of his or her investee.