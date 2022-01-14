A Plus slams T.T over 'only GH500' comment; says 'you don’t deserve any help'

“This woman, I’m told, is a widow. (I stand to be corrected) Every day, she carries her twin daughters on her back, in the scorching sun, then she carries a heavy bowl of assorted drinks and chilled water to sell, just to make ends meet. In the same photo, you see other women with kids working hard to make a living," he wrote.

In a Facebook post, he continued that "if this woman gets what TT describes as ‘only 500 Ghana cedis’, she will get a space in a marketplace, put a table there and start selling on the table instead of carrying her twins and this heavy load and roaming all day. With an investment of 500 Ghana, in a few years, her twins will be in the university. This is how many women in Ghana have taken care of their children. God bless our mothers.”

“You are a motivated beggar with a sense of entitlement!! I’m always the first person to mobilize support for people in need. But you, even the one you have, if I get the opportunity, I’ll take it from you. You don’t deserve any help, my guy!!," he added.

In the screenshot below, he concluded that "instead of sitting at home with that stinking sense of entitlement and granting interviews, use that sweet voice and eloquence to host a radio show to get paid monthly. Disabled people are sitting in wheelchairs and selling in traffic. Masa!!”