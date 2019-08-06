Tattoos sometimes come with some little pain and sometimes a drop of blood but a fan didn’t mind any of these and went through the process to get Wendy Shay’s name inked on his chest.

In a post seen by pulse.com.gh, the “Shay On You” singer shared a video of an unknown fan, who has her name boldly tattooed on his chest and jamming to one of her songs.

Wendy captioned the post, “ShayGang till casket The love is deep". The singer also seems to be in search of the fan as she pleaded with her fans to help her find him. “Pls tag him” she added to her caption.

See it in the video below.