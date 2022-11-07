John Mahama, Alan Cash, others mourn with A.B Crentsil’s family at his funeral

The funeral rites of the legend was held at the Community 8 Number 2 Park at Tema with many people in attendance, including former President John Dramani Mahama, Ghanaian politician, and Minster of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff among others.

Other members in the showbiz industry like Pat Thomas, Rex Omar, Diana Hopeson, Sarkodie, Keche Andrew, Kuami Eugene, Smart Nkansah, Empress Gifty, Diana Hopeson, Asabea Cropper, Donzy among many others were there to mourn with the bereaved family on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Tons of tributes poured in for the 'Mose' singer who passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at age 79.

A.B. Crentsil Funeral rites Pulse Ghana

Former President John Mahama recounted his relationship with the late musician whose music he enjoyed.

MUSIGA in a tribute said the late musician served MUSIGA diligently in various capacities adding that apart from being an opinion leader in the Union.

GHAMRO also in a tribute read by Rex Omar, Board Chairman said the late musician was one of the greatest songwriters, composers and musicians, whose origin started way back in the 1970s and saw him play with many bands notably El Dorados and Sweet Talks. His lyric talent and music made him a household name in the music industry across the world.

He said A.B Crentsil’s passion and mastery which he added to his songs made them unique and one that everyone would love to listen to over and over again.

Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in local and international music circles as A. B. Crentsil, was born to Alfred Benjamin Crentsil Snr and Esi Yaaba on January 15 1943 at Prestea in the Westem Region.

He had his elementary school education at the Bedu Addo Methodist Primary and Rev. Cleveland Middle Schools.

After middle school, he became an electrician, following in the footsteps of his father who was himself an astute electrician, employed in the service of the Raitway Company in Takoradi.

However, this venture was shortlived, because his interest in music, which seed was planted at the tender age of thirteen while in Middle School under the tutorship of his mentor, Mr. Tandoh, gradually superseded other interests.

A.B. Crentsil quickly mastered the rudiments of guitar playing and readied himself to play at concerts.

He was profoundly gifted in the art of music composition and vocals. With these harnessed talents tucked under his armpit. He joined his first band, Strollers Dance Band which was based in Takoradi, in 1968.

He played in other bands such as Lantics in Takoradi and El Dorados at Aboso.

In 1975, AB, his colleague from the Lantics Band, Smart Nkansah and other musicians came together; under the business patronage of Jonathan Abraham, proprietor of 'Talk Of The Town Hotel and Restaurant’ to form the ‘Sweet Talks Band’, the resident band of the hotel.

crentsil laid to rest1 Pulse Ghana

The band, which was led by guitarist Smart Nkansah had talented musicians such as Pope Flynn, J. Y. Thorty, Ekow Tuyee, Afful among others.

They were later joined by Jewel Ackah, Asabea Cropper and Eugene Cropper.

AB was a composer, arranger, guitarist a vocalist in the band. Their first album, 'Adam and Eve' was an instant hit, and caused a stir among music lovers throughout the country. Other albums of the band include Kusum Beat, Spiritual Ghana and The Lord's Prayer.

In 1982, AB formed his own band and christened it ‘The Ahenfo Band’. Soon after the launch, he released the evergreen hit song, ‘'Adjoa’, which reverberated across the country on radio, in dance halls, drinking bars and discotheques. The popularity and acclaim transcended the shores of Ghana, especially into French speaking West African countries.

AB's hit song ‘Moses' suffered a short nationwide ban after it was released because a section of the populace were of the view that the lyrics amounted to profanity, and even blasphemy. Fortunately, the song was restored after it was cleared following further checks by the authorities.

In almost the same breath, he composed 'The Lord's Prayer’, which received very favourable critique. Another hitsong, ‘Atia' which was also tagged as controversial nearly got him into trouble during an engagement at the Catering Rest House in Bolgatanga. Upper East Region.

Mr. Crentsil had 25 albums to his credit: some of his songs which caught both local and international attention are Papa Samo, Landlord Abodwese, Devil, Osokoo.

A.B. Crentsil was baptized into the Methodist Church from infancy and remained in the faith until his demise.

He left behind his beloved wife Elizabeth and eight children

He was buried at Ewoyaa, near Saltpond in the Central Region.