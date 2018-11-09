Pulse.com.gh logo
Abass’ death, Medikal-Derby breakup, plus other top stories of this week

Here are the top entertainment stories of this week [Friday, November 9, 2018].

  • Published:
It’s been another interesting and intriguing week of the month of November.

A lot of big stories dropped this week. And the biggest news was rather unfortunate –that has to do with the shocking demise of Kumawood actor Nurudeen Abass.

This week, we had another episode of the drama between Medikal, Sister Deborah and Fella Makafui.

Kwesi Arthur made some surprising revelations about his upbringing and loudmouth actress Rosemond Brown got hacked on Instagram and blamed Wendy Shay for it.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah play

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah

 

1. Fella Makafui threw shades at Sister Deborah via Instagram this week with Medikal's backing

READ FULL STORY HERE: Medikal ‘loves’ Fella Makafui’s shady post on maturity

2. Sister Deborah labelled Fella Makafui and Medikal as cockroaches and dropped some shattering bombs in her diss song titled "Kakalika Love"

READ FULL STORY HERE: Sister Derby disses Medikal and Fella Makafui in new song ‘kakalika love’

3. Medikal fired back at Sister Deborah via Instagram and announced a new single with King Promise in the process

READ FULL STORY HERE: Medikal fires back at Sister Deborah

Juliet Ibrahim goes half-naked in new hot photo play Juliet Ibrahim
 

4. The noisy Rosemond Brown picked up an award over the weekend in Nigeria and returned to Ghana only to meet her Instagram account hacked. She later blamed it on Wendy Shay and claimed the RuffTown Record label artiste took a revenge

READ FULL STORY HERE: Akuapem Polo blames Wendy Shay for her hacked Instagram account

5. Kwesi Arthur made some revelations about how he failed to acquire his tertiary education plus his humble upbringing revelations

READ FULL STORY HERE: My mum wanted me to do Gospel music - Kwesi Arthur

6. Juliet Ibrahim broke the Internet with a half-naked photo while celebrating her 3million Instagram followers

READ FULL STORY HERE: Juliet Ibrahim celebrates 3million Instagram followers with half-naked photo

Nurudeen Abass play

Nurudeen Abass

7. The Kumawood movie industry was thrown into a state of shock over the death of their own, Abass Nurudeen 'Blinkz'

READ FULL STORY HERE: Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death

8. The prime suspect in Abass' murder has been nabbed after his burial on Thursday, November 8

READ FULL STORY HERE: Late Kumawood actor Abass laid to rest, prime suspect arrested

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

