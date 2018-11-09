Abass’ death, Medikal-Derby breakup, plus other top stories of this week

news

It’s been another interesting and intriguing week of the month of November.

A lot of big stories dropped this week. And the biggest news was rather unfortunate –that has to do with the shocking demise of Kumawood actor Nurudeen Abass.

This week, we had another episode of the drama between Medikal, Sister Deborah and Fella Makafui.

Kwesi Arthur made some surprising revelations about his upbringing and loudmouth actress Rosemond Brown got hacked on Instagram and blamed Wendy Shay for it.

Here are the top entertainment stories of this week [Friday, November 9, 2018].

1. Fella Makafui threw shades at Sister Deborah via Instagram this week with Medikal's backing

2. Sister Deborah labelled Fella Makafui and Medikal as cockroaches and dropped some shattering bombs in her diss song titled "Kakalika Love"

3. Medikal fired back at Sister Deborah via Instagram and announced a new single with King Promise in the process

4. The noisy Rosemond Brown picked up an award over the weekend in Nigeria and returned to Ghana only to meet her Instagram account hacked. She later blamed it on Wendy Shay and claimed the RuffTown Record label artiste took a revenge

5. Kwesi Arthur made some revelations about how he failed to acquire his tertiary education plus his humble upbringing revelations

6. Juliet Ibrahim broke the Internet with a half-naked photo while celebrating her 3million Instagram followers

7. The Kumawood movie industry was thrown into a state of shock over the death of their own, Abass Nurudeen 'Blinkz'

8. The prime suspect in Abass' murder has been nabbed after his burial on Thursday, November 8

