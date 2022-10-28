Abeiku Santana apologizes to Mzbel over 'former artsite' tag

According to the Ghanaian singer, she has never been in the good books of the Okay FM presenter because she has refused to be licking his b*tts. Expressing her anger and disappointment in Abeiku Santana, she disclosed that he also sabotaged her ECG deal.

MzBel was addressing an unwarranted statement made by Abeiku, who discouraged Cheif One, an up-and-coming artiste, from working with her. According to the artiste, his greatest dream is to work with Mzbel.

During an Okay FM show, Abeiku Santana described Mzbel as a former artiste. "I had decided not to address this issue but Tonardo has commented on it and it is about Abeiku Santana...I was sent a video that captured Abeiku saying negative things about me when a singer expressed his desire to do a song with me,"MzBel said.

In a Facebook live video, she continued that "I won't say that I am the best musician but I still make songs. No matter what you think, at least some people love my songs. I have been doing music for about 18 years. Abeiku is one of the few people who have sabotaged me, backbit me and turn around to smile with me. He acts as if he supports me".

Responding to Mzbel's comment, the radio presenter has taken to social media to apologize to the 'Asibolanga' singer. She posted a photo of MzBel on his Facebook with the caption "I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste".