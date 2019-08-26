His assertion and accusations come following a statement Abeiku Santana made about his hit political campaign song “Come Back”.

Abeiku, on one of his recent shows, revealed that he played a major role in the promotion of Lucky Mensah’s hit, revealing that he took the song to Maryland to distribute and promote.

But Lucky Mensah says it’s all lies.

According to him, Abeiku never played any role in the promotion of the song but if he claims he did, then he owes him a cut from the sales.

“Do you know how to write music? Do you know how to produce a song? You are a thief. If you claim you sold ‘Come Back’ in Maryland, then I have to hand you over to my lawyer because he’s a thief,” Lucky said.

He further stated that Abeiku has never helped to promote his music. He said any time he would play his songs, he had to give him money.

“He took payola before playing my songs. He did not do that for free so he cannot say he has helped me to promote my music,” he noted.

Watch the full video below.