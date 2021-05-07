RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abeiku Santana lands new ambassadorial role

David Mawuli

Abeiku Santana has landed an ambassadorial deal with Medi-Moses Clinic and Herbal Centre.

The Excellent Radio broadcast journalist, marketing and tourism practitioner recently became the first Ghanaian male broadcaster to attain the feat of a million following on the free, online photo-sharing app and social network platform; Instagram and his following on twitter and Facebook has also grew exponentially in the last few months.

He has joined the Medi-Moses group as a brand ambassador on a one-year deal to start with.

Medi-Moses Prostate Centre is a unique Health Facility headed by Dr. De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey and specialises in treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or Enlarged Prostate gland no matter how big the weight and size of the Prostate gland without Surgery using 100% pure specially formulated herbal product called PROSTACURE Herbal Tea which is able to shrink an enlarged Prostate Gland back to normal weight and size.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey expressed his delight to welcome Abeiku Santana to the group.

“We want to extend a hand of congratulations to Mr Abeiku Aggrey Santana once again on his new role as he bring his wealth of experience in the area of strategic marketing and brand development as the face of Medi-Moses Clinic and Herbal Centre and their numerous products in the global market.”

