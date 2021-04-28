Abeiku Santana: The stylish entertainer

Popularly known on radio and TV as Abeiku Santana, he rose to prominence in the early 2000s when he made major radio and TV appearances. His zestful and charismatic nature earned him early career spots on MTN Fusion, Key Soap Concert Party and other popular TV shows back in the day.

As a young media personality, he graced commercials for top brands such as Guinness, Key Soap, Vodafone, just to mention a few.

The host of celebrity talk shows, 'Atuu' on UTV and ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ on Okay FM, who has a strong fashion sense, has also supported top Ghanaian stars like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony Reigns and others, and has managed brand activations and consulted for top brands like Kasapreko, Ernest Chemist, Everpure Ghana Limited, Vodafone, UBA, Unilever Ghana, Nestle Ghana, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, BestPoint Savings & Loans, National Petroleum Authority, Ethiopian Airline, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Guinness Ghana and Accra Brewery Limited.

Many listen to him on the radio, watch him on television and follow him on social media but a few meet him. And those few people can count themselves lucky for getting in touch with this great personality.

Abeiku Santana continues to provide consultancy and advisory support services to corporate institutions, Startups and individuals.

Abeiku Santana’s believes in the philosophy and approach that leads to maximum synergy and bottom-line results which connects to likeminded people to create a high resume of what you do.