Abena Korkor details her sexual affair with Randy Abbey in response to A Plus' dare

Selorm Tali

Abena Korkor is facing A Plus squarely in their back and forth on social media.

Randy Abbey and Abena Korkor
Randy Abbey and Abena Korkor

The two have been at each other's throats after Abena Korkor threw a shade to A Plus whilst she was dragging Nana Aba Anamoah and her clique.

Unhappy and furious A Plus has gone ballistic on the mental health advocate with countless posts on social media with myriads of her secrets.

A Plus' post to Abena Korkor
A Plus’ post to Abena Korkor A Plus’ post to Abena Korkor Pulse Ghana

According to A Plus, Metro TV's Randy Abbey also gave Abena Korkor money as fees for a law school but she has squandered it and rather turned around to tarnish his image with a false allegation that he slept with her.

In response, Abena Korkor has detailed that Randy Abbey slept with her before helping her. She disclosed this after she shared a screenshot of someone who asked her if it will be possible for the Good Morning Ghana TV host to help him too.

"Please I wanted to know if Randy Abbey can help me to do my master's degree..... I have a second class upper".

The person continued that "since it's now public knowledge that he generously supports brilliant but needy students. I'm a guy though, I hope his generosity isn't gendered sensitive". Sharing the person's comment on social media, she wrote "Randy Abbey and counterparts over to you.

In a Twitter post, she continued that "since I am the ungrateful one you slept with, in the name of being a mentor. I hope you told A Plus everything that happened. The way is your front. Empower and educate young women without exploring their vaginas". See a screenshot of her post below.

Abena Korkor's post about Randy Abbey
Abena Korkor's post about Randy Abbey Abena Korkor's post about Randy Abbey Pulse Ghana

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

