Abena Korkor details her sexual affair with Randy Abbey in response to A Plus' dare

Unhappy and furious A Plus has gone ballistic on the mental health advocate with countless posts on social media with myriads of her secrets.

According to A Plus, Metro TV's Randy Abbey also gave Abena Korkor money as fees for a law school but she has squandered it and rather turned around to tarnish his image with a false allegation that he slept with her.

In response, Abena Korkor has detailed that Randy Abbey slept with her before helping her. She disclosed this after she shared a screenshot of someone who asked her if it will be possible for the Good Morning Ghana TV host to help him too.

"Please I wanted to know if Randy Abbey can help me to do my master's degree..... I have a second class upper".

The person continued that "since it's now public knowledge that he generously supports brilliant but needy students. I'm a guy though, I hope his generosity isn't gendered sensitive". Sharing the person's comment on social media, she wrote "Randy Abbey and counterparts over to you.

In a Twitter post, she continued that "since I am the ungrateful one you slept with, in the name of being a mentor. I hope you told A Plus everything that happened. The way is your front. Empower and educate young women without exploring their vaginas". See a screenshot of her post below.