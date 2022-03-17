The mental health advocate has gained notoriety for naming popular married men she has had an affair with. She shocked social media yesterday after she named Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah in her new claims.
Abena Korkor drops throwback video to apologize to Stonebwoy over 'whack sex' allegation
Abena Korkor is rendering an unqualified apology to Stonebwoy after dragging him into her infamous list.
Stephen Appiah has, however, issued a strong-worded press statement to deny the claim. He said “let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me.
The statement shared on the footballer's social media pages added that “I entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves,”
Abena Korkor has however not responded to the statement as she rather turned to issue an apology to Stonebwoy. She shared a throwback video of a Stonebwoy show she attended to send her apology.
She captioned the Snapchat post "I apologize to 1 Gad and Bhim Nation".
In another post shared on her Instagram page but got removed a few minutes later, she said "my Twitter account is inaccessible. I will not be able to delete the tweets until further notice".
It is unclear what has necessitated the apology from Abena Korkor as the Ghanaian dancehall star has remained silent on the allegation which saw him picking a trending spot on social media.
