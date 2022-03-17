Abena Korkor drops throwback video to apologize to Stonebwoy over 'whack sex' allegation

Stephen Appiah has, however, issued a strong-worded press statement to deny the claim. He said “let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me.

The statement shared on the footballer's social media pages added that “I entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves,”

Abena Korkor drags Stonebwoy into her sex list controversy Pulse Ghana

Abena Korkor has however not responded to the statement as she rather turned to issue an apology to Stonebwoy. She shared a throwback video of a Stonebwoy show she attended to send her apology.

She captioned the snapchat post "I apologize to 1 Gad and Bhim Nation".

In another post shared on her Instagram page but got removed a few minutes later, she said "my Twitter account is inaccessible. I will not be able to delete the tweets until further notice".