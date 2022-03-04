Abena Korkor fumes as CID seize her phone over posting nude videos online (WATCH)

This morning, Abena Korkor has also revealed that her phone has been seized by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police service.

"So I was called by the CID because they said I have posted obscene material. I was teaching people how to suck dick using a dildo," she said in a video shared on social media.

According to Abena Korkor, she has admitted to the charge, therefore, she is expecting the police to hand over the phone to her but she hasn't gotten it. She explains that the police said they are still investigating her case.

"My face was showing, so if you have seized my phone, what evidence again are you looking at? I have admitted to my crime," she said and added that "they said they seizing my phone to investigate" but she asked, "to investigate what?"

Abena Korkor says she believes there are some invincible hands behind the action of the police because she has been speaking about some people in power.

"That person you are trying to protect, you don't know whether that human being is loyal to that person you are trying to protect," she said.

"So for my phone, you people can look into it whatever you want to find go ahead and find but you will never see anything that will incriminate me," she said.

According to Abena Korkor, she has learnt from her U.S arrest when she was arrested for carrying 'weed' therefore, there is no way she will leave traces of any incriminating information on her phone.

"Me when I took heroin to the U.S, those times our phones had no lock, so they had all my information when they were coming to question me, they had printed all the incriminating information about me and came to put it in front of me, so I could not lie," she recounted.

In the video below, she detailed that " that was when I learnt that don't put anything that can commit you onto your phone. if you have any sensitive information, meet the person and talk in person and make sure that person is wearing a wire".

Before this, Abena Korkor who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder, picked a trending spot on Ghana Twitter yesterday after she called out her ex-boyfriend who is now allegedly dating Bridget Otoo.

The outspoken yet controversial Ghanaian mental advocate dragged one Dr Evans Ago Tetteh over their failed relationship. According to Abena Korkor, she opted to break up with him because he wasn't giving her attention.

"I was very truthful to you. Even when you were not giving me attention, I told you I didn't sign up for this so I am getting somebody else and you thought you will go and get my look-alike Bridget Otoo" she said.

She further descended on Dr Ago by emphasizing that he has not passed her requirement to be her boyfriend but he only considered him because of a few reasons.