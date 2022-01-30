RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abena Korkor mentally breaks down on 32nd birthday eve, talks suicide and more (WATCH)

Abena has gone on the tangent of mentioning names again after having a relapse on her birthday.

Media personality Abena Korkor Addo has revealed the number of men she slept with in an updated list.

In a new video, Abena Korkor has disclosed a list of some prominent (popular) men in Ghana she has slept with.

This time around, she has shared multiple videos on her Instagram account detailing how she ended up in the bed of these supposed male predators who capitalized on her situation and had sex with her.

On the eve of her birthday, the famed mental health advocate vowed to expose these individuals who have a lot of societal respect but perform all kinds of atrocious deeds in the dark which included sleeping with her.

Check videos below:

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

