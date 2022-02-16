RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abena Korkor savagely drags Abeiku Santana on his birthday for blocking her

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Abeiku Santana is a year older today and Abene Korkor has sent him a shady birthday message.

Abena Korkor and Abeiku Santana
The Okay FM presenter in his photos was captured holding a book titled 'Ego Is The Enemy'. The title of the book has influenced Abena Korkor's birthday wish to Abeiku as she wrote "I won't make Ego my enemy so I will wish you".

"Happy Birthday, Abeiku Santana" she added and went on to shade Abeiku for likely not reading the book but using it as props for his photography. According to Abeiku Korkor, the Okay FM presenter has blocked her.

"A true friend does not only applaud you but also criticises you. I see just like Eugene Nkansah, you have blocked me. It is normal. I hope you truly read and understand the book you are holding. Books must be read not used as props," she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Abena Korkor called out Abeiku Santana for pursuing her for sexual pursuit. "Nkonkonsa, if Abeiku Santana is teasing you over your affair with me, tease him too because to chase me but I didn't allow him," she said.

It is believed that this comment landed her on Abeiku Santana's block list, hence, her shady message to the radio presenter who marks his birthday today. Accordingly, some followers of Abena Korkor disagreed with her opinion expressed in her message.

"But u cannot defame someone and later sound as if they are the people who are doing something wrong," an Instagramer, Jessica Antiaye said. Meanwhile, some few sympathized with Abena Korkor.

"The harsh reality is very few ppl will want to associate with you after telling on them even if you are hurt by them. Your healing process is making a lot of enemies for you. I wish there was a different approach but do what makes you happy," @tuffourelizabeth wrote.

Abena Korkor's post
Selorm Tali

