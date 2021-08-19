RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abena Korkor set to visit the men on her 'infamous list' to apologize to them (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Abena Korkor has kicked off a journey to visit all the men she named in her infamous sex list brouhaha.

It is recalled that since 2017, Abena Korkor in countless posts, has been talking about a list of Ghanaian politicians and showbiz personalities that she says have slept with her.

The mental health advocate who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder has named people like NPP's Sammy Awuku, TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb, K.O.D, blogger Nkonkonsa, Joy FM's Kojo Yankson, Footballer Mubarak Wakaso, Musicians Criss Waddle and Coded of 4x4 fame among others as men she has slept with.

Abena Korkor recently picked on A Plus after claiming that 'as for the A Plus' he didn't know his intention and went on social media war with him a few days ago after she advised Sammy Awuku to stay away from A Plus.

The two quarrelled online and insulted each other but they made peace yesterday after Abena Korkor visited A Plus at his office and they both apologized to each other on camera. During their meeting, A Plus revealed that Abene Korkor will be visiting other people she has mentioned in her social media post to apologize to them too.

"Abena wants to meet everybody involved in all of these and speak with them and try and solve issues and try and make peace so we are fine," A Plus said. Watch the video below for more.

