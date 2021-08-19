The mental health advocate who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder has named people like NPP's Sammy Awuku, TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb, K.O.D, blogger Nkonkonsa, Joy FM's Kojo Yankson, Footballer Mubarak Wakaso, Musicians Criss Waddle and Coded of 4x4 fame among others as men she has slept with.

Abena Korkor recently picked on A Plus after claiming that 'as for the A Plus' he didn't know his intention and went on social media war with him a few days ago after she advised Sammy Awuku to stay away from A Plus.

Pulse Ghana

The two quarrelled online and insulted each other but they made peace yesterday after Abena Korkor visited A Plus at his office and they both apologized to each other on camera. During their meeting, A Plus revealed that Abene Korkor will be visiting other people she has mentioned in her social media post to apologize to them too.