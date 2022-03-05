The Ghanaian mental health advocate explains that she doesn’t see it as shameful because should she have been a man, society wouldn’t perceive her in that light.
Abena Korkor talks about sleeping with over 100 men; says 'it's not shameful' (WATCH)
Abene Korkor has disclosed that she has slept with over men and it's not a shame.
"I have slept with over 100 men at age 32. It’s not something that should be shameful. If a man has slept with over 1,000 women it’s not shameful why me?" she asked. "It is because I was doing try and error" she explained.
"I had a vision. I wanted to get married and be in love. I won’t let someone break my heart and say all men are the same. I still want to be married and have kids. There is God’s will. A lot of women, when they see a rich man they want to get married but I am not like that".
Abena Korkor during the conversation with the host of the Adom FM show, Jerry Justice, was asked if she had had an abortion looking at the number of men she slept with, Abena Korkor said “yes”.
She explains the abortion happened because she has vowed to never have kids for a man who wouldn’t want to be with her. "I have had an abortion once. I was doing friends with benefit. And the man told me he wasn’t ready. I couldn’t be with a man who doesn’t love me and have a child for me," she said in the video below.
