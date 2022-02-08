Abena Korkor to write expose book and drop track inspired by Wendy Shay and others (WATCH)

During the interview, she detailed that people have been making money from her stories, hence, she has been inspired to commercialise her story as well. She listed the Ghanaian singer as an example whilst referencing her “Heat” song.

“A lot of people have made money off me. Me too it’s time to make money off myself. So I am writing a full expose, I am writing a book, I’ll do an audio book, I will do a movie,” she said.

In an excerpt of the video seen on social media, she continued that “I am collaborating with musicians. Wendy Shay who says ‘Abena b3 di Korkor … Serwaa Amihere or whatever’ she’s making her money. Did I make anything of it? No” she said.

The former TV3 worker also seized a moment to address claims that she has been blackmailing some politicians whom she’s named in her infamous list of people who have had sexual engagements with her.

“If any politicians claims I have to come ask him money so I don’t mention his name, then I dare him to speak out. If it has to be a legal issue too, we will deal with it,” she lamented in the video below.