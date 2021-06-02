Achimota school deserves to be recolonised and sent to slave plantation - Blakk Rasta

Responding to the verdict, the Board of Directors of Achimota School issued a statement to disagree with the ruling, adding that it has instructed its lawyers to file an appeal to the verdict.

Commenting on this development, Balkk Rasta has taken to social media to say that "Achimota school deserves to be recolonised and sent back to the slave plantation".

The Zylofon FM presenter explained that "the school still has an untold appetite for low COLONIAL STANDARDS and shamelessness Come on, slave puppets! Free the Rasta boys".

Blakk Rasta's tweet on Achimota School