RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Achimota school deserves to be recolonised and sent to slave plantation - Blakk Rasta

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Blakk Rasta is expressing his disappointment in Achimota School over the school disagreeing with an order from the court.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta ece-auto-gen

The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court in Accra on Monday ordered the school to admit the dreadlocked students who were denied enrollment in the school because of their hair.

Recommended articles

Responding to the verdict, the Board of Directors of Achimota School issued a statement to disagree with the ruling, adding that it has instructed its lawyers to file an appeal to the verdict.

Achimota School statement
Achimota School statement Pulse Ghana

Commenting on this development, Balkk Rasta has taken to social media to say that "Achimota school deserves to be recolonised and sent back to the slave plantation".

The Zylofon FM presenter explained that "the school still has an untold appetite for low COLONIAL STANDARDS and shamelessness Come on, slave puppets! Free the Rasta boys".

Blakk Rasta's tweet on Achimota School
Blakk Rasta's tweet on Achimota School Blakk Rasta's tweet on Achimota School Pulse Ghana

Blakk Rasta's comment comes to add to many who have been expressing shock over Achimota School remaining defiant in its decision to reject the dreadlocks students.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte