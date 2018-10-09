Pulse.com.gh logo
Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised


Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has advised DJ Switch and her team to acknowledge whoever played a role in her success.

play

Young Ghanaian disc jockey, Erica Tandoh, popular known as DJ Switch, has been advised to acknowledge all the people who played a role in her success story.

The 10-year-old continues to progress in her career as a DJ, having emerged winner of Talented Kidz Season 8.

READ ALSO:  Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents

Recently, DJ Switch was listed as one of the many speakers for the 2018 Goalkeepers initiative held in New York.

However, the young DJ appears to have fallen out with her trainer, DJ Faud, who has accused her management of neglecting him.

Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch play

Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch

 

DJ Faud is believed to be the man who worked behind the scenes and trained DJ Switch to become the star she currently is.

But recent comments from DJ Faud suggest the guardians of DJ Swuch have sidelined him in recent times.

According to him, his name is rarely mentioned when it comes to persons who contributed to the development of the young DJ.

Touching on the subject, President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has advised DJ Switch and her team to acknowledge whoever played a role in her success.

Mark Okraku Mantey play

Mark Okraku Mantey

 

READ ALSO:  VIDEO: DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President

“It is humane to appreciate his [DJ Fuad] works. It’s not because he has been paid off. Ingratitude has been one of the biggest problems in the industry. Why do you think that when you pay Sony Music for their works, you still have to acknowledge their brand,” the music guru said.

“Little things must be appreciated; you lose nothing when you say thank you. They should appreciate him [DJ Fuad] for his hard work,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Talent Manager of DJ Switch, Merqury Quaye, says DJ Faud has been paid off and therefore has no business with the young DJ.

“I can’t tell what he wants…it’s not clear what he wants,” he said on on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, adding that DJ Fuad “was fired, he was paid".

