news

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured by the Action Against Hunger organisation for her fight against hunger and malnutrition.

The internationally acclaimed author of Nigerian descent joins Late President Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey and Archbishop Desmond Tutu as recipients of the award.

Adichie was presented with the award at the organization’s 19th annual gala, which took place in New York City on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie will be speaking at 2018 Esquire Townhouse

Why Chimamanda was selected for fight against hunger award

The Action Against Hunger, an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), explained why the Half of a Yellow Sun author was selected for the award.

The NGO also said the author is part of a large community of people who leverage their visibility and voices on behalf of others in the fight against hunger.

“Chimamanda Adichie was selected to accept the 2018 Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award because we are inspired by her unwavering support of women and refugees. As a transformational storyteller who brings diversity, complexity, and humanity to all her professional projects, ranging from best-selling books to TED talks, her work aligns perfectly with Action Against Hunger’s mission and vision,” the NGO said.

Action Against Hunger's work shows kindness in the world - Chimamanda

Appreciating the humanitarian award, Adichie said the activities of Action Against Hunger across the world shows that there is much generosity and kidness in the world.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie, John Boyega make 100 most influential black Britons

Commenting after receiving the award, Adichie said: “There is so much about the world today that makes me feel close to despair. But we cannot afford despair. It is important to remember that there is also much generosity and kindness in the world. And the work of Action Against Hunger is proof of that. We as individuals may not be able to change the whole world but we can change a small slice of it for the better."

Chimamanda is a recipient of several awards, one of which was the Pen Pinter Prize award which she picked up in June 2018.

She was also listed among the 100 most influential Black Britons alongside Meghan Markle.