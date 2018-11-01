Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Chimamanda Adichie joins Oprah Winfrey, Desmond Tutu as recipients of Fight against Hunger award

Adichie was presented with the award at the organization’s 19th annual gala, which took place in New York City.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Action Against Hunger honours Chimamanda Adichie with an award play

Chimamanda Adichie receiving her award at the Action Against Hunger  19th annual gala.

(Chimamanda Adichie)

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured by the Action Against Hunger organisation for her fight against hunger and malnutrition.

The internationally acclaimed author of Nigerian descent joins Late President Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey and Archbishop Desmond Tutu as recipients of the award.

Adichie was presented with the award at the organization’s 19th annual gala, which took place in New York City on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie will be speaking at 2018 Esquire Townhouse

Why Chimamanda was selected for fight against hunger award

The Action Against Hunger, an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), explained why the Half of a Yellow Sun author was selected for the award.

The NGO also said the author is part of a large community of people who leverage their visibility and voices on behalf of others in the fight against hunger.

play Chimamanda Adichie (Chimamanda Adichie)

 

Chimamanda Adichie was selected to accept the 2018 Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award because we are inspired by her unwavering support of women and refugees. As a transformational storyteller who brings diversity, complexity, and humanity to all her professional projects, ranging from best-selling books to TED talks, her work aligns perfectly with Action Against Hunger’s mission and vision,” the NGO said.

Action Against Hunger's work shows kindness in the world - Chimamanda

Appreciating the humanitarian award, Adichie said the activities of Action Against Hunger across the world shows that there is much generosity and kidness in the world.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Adichie, John Boyega make 100 most influential black Britons

Commenting after receiving the award, Adichie said: “There is so much about the world today that makes me feel close to despair. But we cannot afford despair. It is important to remember that there is also much generosity and kindness in the world. And the work of Action Against Hunger is proof of that. We as individuals may not be able to change the whole world but we can change a small slice of it for the better."

Chimamanda is a recipient of several awards, one of which was the Pen Pinter Prize award which she picked up in June 2018.

She was also listed among the 100 most influential Black Britons alongside Meghan Markle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

How Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's 'dump question' interview How Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's 'dump question' interview
BBNaija's Cee-c, Nina, Vandora speak about Khloe on her 25th birthday BBNaija's Cee-c, Nina, Vandora speak about Khloe on her 25th birthday
Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja
Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster
BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25 BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death

Recommended Videos

Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze
I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale
Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday



Top Articles

1 Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablazebullet
2 Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagrambullet
3 NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Oseibullet
4 Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so realbullet
5 These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson and daughter are just so cutebullet
6 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline...bullet
7 Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to...bullet
8 Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman...bullet
9 Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoquebullet
10 Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoybullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
7 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
8 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany...bullet
9 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
10 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me –...bullet

Celebrities

Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look & it's got everyone talking
Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it
Davido might have just pitched his tent with PDP
Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers
Jada and Will Smith
We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
X
Advertisement