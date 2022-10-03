RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Ekow Blankson dies at 50

Berlinda Entsie

Veteran actor Ekow Blankson has been reported dead.

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
The news of the death of the famed actor broke on Monday, October 3, 2022.

His family are yet to speak on the demise of the actor.

Until his death, the actor had other private businesses.

Ekow Blankson was the Commercial Manager of Ghanaweb.

He worked with Media General as the Director of Brands and Corporate Communications.

Ekow Blankson was popular and starred in movies like Borga, Frozen Emotion, Savannah, In April, Checkmate, Illusions, A Woman Scorned, Pool Party, amongst others.

He holds a Masters’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr Blankson also graduated from the Heineken Global Commerce University, Amsterdam, with a marketing certificate.

Ekow Blankson before his death revealed that discovered his talent for acting and other creative activities in class two.

On the Y Leaderboard Series with Rev. Erskine, Ekow shared, “I realized that I found myself enjoying the creative arts more and it has lived with me ever since the days of class two all the way to Adisadel College to the university and it is still with me.”

The actor shared an interesting account of how his elder brother used to express his displeasure at his [Ekow's] involvement in school cultural activities during those days.

However, that did not deter him from pursuing his passion. He added that even when he had the option of pursuing law at the university, he still chose to sharpen his skills in the creative arts.

“My elder brother used to beat me a lot because I did not know how to play football.

I was mostly with my mother in the kitchen but one thing I was doing which my brother didn’t like was cultural performances in school. I was getting involved in cultural performances, poetry and drama and he didn’t like it."

The actor shares that he has no regret in the pursuit of his passion. On his part, the experiences in the creative arts industry have taught him a lot he knows now.

