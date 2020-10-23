According to the veteran Ghanaian actor, his fiancée tried to raise funds for him when he was bedridden but that yielded no results. Speaking to JoyNews’, he said no one donated money into the mobile money account put out by his partner.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, Waakye said he did not personally solicit for funds until his partner granted a radio interview. Speaking to Doreen Avio in the Joy News interview he said his fiancee was pushed to put out a number so that people could send money to support him.

“If people are putting mobile money accounts out for me, fine, but I have not received a dime from anybody ... so everyone must know that if anyone is receiving money on my behalf, then they are keeping it,” he said.