According to her, the TV station aired her drama film, “Thank God It’s Friday”, without seeking permission from her.

“Anigyie3 one tv I have not given you my movie “Thank God It’s Friday” right to show on your Television. So please be ready to hear from my Lawyer,” she captioned a screenshot of the film being aired on the channel on Instagram.

She later dropped another post explaining who has the right to air her film. She said only African Magic, Rok 3, GH One TV and Joy Prime have the right to air the film.

She further detailed how she tried reaching out to the TV station to rectify the issue but was ignored.

“This is not for a hype. I called the tv station ‘Anigyee One Tv’ 0243379900 they screamed at me and asked me to cut my call. Called this too 0545927329 they cut my calls. Means they’re not ready to go easy with me than breach my contract with other TVs that has the right to show my movie. We are on the lookout for the station’s office to serve them a letter,” she revealed.