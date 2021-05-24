Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

But new Ghanaian actress Ama Serwaa has said it’s just a mere perception and that queefing isn’t the same as flatulence.

She was commenting on the topic during an interview on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ when she made this input.

She said that the sound which emits from the vagina during sexual intercourse is called queefing but flatulence emits from the anus.

“As you’re thrusting in and out of her vagina and the air condition or fan is on,” she said as quoted by eTV Ghana, “air enters her vagina so as you thrust, the air comes out so that the penis can fill her hole and that is the sound you hear. It is not a fart.”

Ama noted that if men are very observant, they will feel it around the penis as the air comes out. She also added that for some women, they may not produce these sounds during the act but when she later lies down to relax, the air starts to come out by itself.