RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Sika Osei gets engaged; flaunts her fiancé in new photo

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian television presenter and actress, Sika Osei, has announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé.

Sika Osei and her boyfriend
Sika Osei and her boyfriend

In a new post she shared, Sika dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and wrote in the caption that she finally said yes to her heartthrob.

Recommended articles

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ayisha Modi totally unrecognisable in a new photo (PHOTO)

Ayisha Modi look

'Pay Psalm Adjeteyfio GH1500 each month from my salary' - Minister comes to actor's aid

Psalm Adjetefio

'I know I'm not without mistakes' - 2Face Idibia says as he shares loved up photos with wife Annie

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

BREAKING: Actor Kohwe reported dead

Veteran actor Kohwe