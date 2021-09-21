In a new post she shared, Sika dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and wrote in the caption that she finally said yes to her heartthrob.
Actress Sika Osei gets engaged; flaunts her fiancé in new photo
Ghanaian television presenter and actress, Sika Osei, has announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé.
Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her
