According to her, she finally joined the family last week for a celebration after isolating the whole of Christmas and New year.
Actress Yvonne Okoro drops stunning photos as she recovers from Covid-19
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro has recovered from Covid-19.
"Finally joined the family last week for a celebration after isolating the whole of Christmas and New year."
The actress added she feels much better and healthier and ready for Christmas now.
"Guess who is back better and healthier?Me!!!!.lol..My Christmas just began."
Earlier this year, the actress announced that she had contracted Covid-19, hence, couldn't join in the celebration of her mother's birthday.
"Hi Everyone. Trust you all had a good Christmas. My mum celebrated her 60th birthday during Christmas, unfortunately, I couldn't celebrate this day due to COVID," she announced
But she is currently healthy and stunned us with beautiful photos as he announces her recovery.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh