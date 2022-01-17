Actress Yvonne Okoro drops stunning photos as she recovers from Covid-19

"Finally joined the family last week for a celebration after isolating the whole of Christmas and New year."

The actress added she feels much better and healthier and ready for Christmas now.

"Guess who is back better and healthier?Me!!!!.lol..My Christmas just began."

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she had contracted Covid-19, hence, couldn't join in the celebration of her mother's birthday.

"Hi Everyone. Trust you all had a good Christmas. My mum celebrated her 60th birthday during Christmas, unfortunately, I couldn't celebrate this day due to COVID," she announced

But she is currently healthy and stunned us with beautiful photos as he announces her recovery.

