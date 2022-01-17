RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Yvonne Okoro drops stunning photos as she recovers from Covid-19

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro has recovered from Covid-19.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro

According to her, she finally joined the family last week for a celebration after isolating the whole of Christmas and New year.

Recommended articles

"Finally joined the family last week for a celebration after isolating the whole of Christmas and New year."

The actress added she feels much better and healthier and ready for Christmas now.

"Guess who is back better and healthier?Me!!!!.lol..My Christmas just began."

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she had contracted Covid-19, hence, couldn't join in the celebration of her mother's birthday.

"Hi Everyone. Trust you all had a good Christmas. My mum celebrated her 60th birthday during Christmas, unfortunately, I couldn't celebrate this day due to COVID," she announced

But she is currently healthy and stunned us with beautiful photos as he announces her recovery.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro Pulse Ghana
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro Pulse Ghana
Yvonne Okoro and her family
Yvonne Okoro and her family Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

People don't help me again because Dr Bawumia donated to me - T.T begs for 'leftover' in leaked audio

Psalm Adjeteyfio

'I bought taxi for my son' - T.T on how he spent Dr Bawumia's cash gift to pay his rent

Psalm Adjetefio

Chief of Staff also gifted me GH40K; T.T reveals as he talks about leaked audio (WATCH)

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT