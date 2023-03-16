According to him, his sexual life with his wife has never become boring as his wife constantly commends him for getting much better in bed as their years of marriage keep increasing.
Adjetey Anang reveals he's a sex god and his wife always praises his performance in bed (WATCH)
Award winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has revealed that his wife whom he has spent close to 16 years with sees him as a sex God.
Speaking in an interview With Sika Osei on the ‘Stripped by Sika Osei’ show on lynx Tv, Adjetey said that sex should not only start when couples get to the bedroom but should be a gradual process which could even begin with a conversation.
According to him, he had no idea about this when he first got married to his wife Elorm, as he thought sex was just a duty he needed to perform, as well as just having babies.
The renowned actor during the interview articulated that his wife, whom he has spent close to 16 years with sees him as a sex God.
He also emphasized that his wife keeps surprising him with occasional hugs and sweet words to show her appreciation for the good work he does in bed.
The ‘Things We Do For Love’ Star further advised couples who have been married for long to be patient and more relaxed when it comes to their sexual relationship.
Revered actor Adjetey Anang and wife, Elom, have been married for 16 years. Adjetey and Elom who got married on March 10, 2007.
