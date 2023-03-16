Adjetey Anang reveals he's a sex god and his wife always praises his performance in bed (WATCH)

Speaking in an interview With Sika Osei on the ‘Stripped by Sika Osei’ show on lynx Tv, Adjetey said that sex should not only start when couples get to the bedroom but should be a gradual process which could even begin with a conversation.

According to him, he had no idea about this when he first got married to his wife Elorm, as he thought sex was just a duty he needed to perform, as well as just having babies.

The renowned actor during the interview articulated that his wife, whom he has spent close to 16 years with sees him as a sex God.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasized that his wife keeps surprising him with occasional hugs and sweet words to show her appreciation for the good work he does in bed.

The ‘Things We Do For Love’ Star further advised couples who have been married for long to be patient and more relaxed when it comes to their sexual relationship.