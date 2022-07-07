RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dance Champion: Adjetey Sowah reveals he built his first house at age 19 from dancing

Dancing to good music can make you earn fortunes so take a lesson from Adjetey Sowah and take your dancing seriously.

Adjetey Sowah

According to the Ghanaian dancer, who became the World Dance Champion in 1986, he built his first mansion at the age of 19 years with the revenue he generated from his talent in 1984.

During an interview on 3FM, the sensational Ghanaian dance icon revealed that he started making money from his dancing talent during his school days.

Sharing his story with Giovani Caleb who hosted him on the 3FM Drive, Mr Sowah said he made close to 900 pounds from performing at nightclubs abroad every weekend and earned close to 3000 cedis.

I perform from Thursday to Sunday and receive 900 pounds a week,” he said. The Dance Champion recounted that he used to flip his school walls every evening to go and perform at nightclubs around his school.

In Ghana, I used to perform at about 10 clubs in a night," he added. Talking about some of his other achievements, Adjetey Sowah said he is the first dancer from Ghana to ever sell out a stadium with a dance show.

