Dance Champion: Adjetey Sowah reveals he built his first house at age 19 from dancing

During an interview on 3FM, the sensational Ghanaian dance icon revealed that he started making money from his dancing talent during his school days.

Sharing his story with Giovani Caleb who hosted him on the 3FM Drive, Mr Sowah said he made close to 900 pounds from performing at nightclubs abroad every weekend and earned close to 3000 cedis.

“I perform from Thursday to Sunday and receive 900 pounds a week,” he said. The Dance Champion recounted that he used to flip his school walls every evening to go and perform at nightclubs around his school.